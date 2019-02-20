Woman rescued in heavy flooding in Ardmore at state line

Photo Gallery 4 Images
An officer with the Ardmore Police Department dove into this flooded roadway to rescue a woman from her car.
Police say the woman was unharmed.
WAAY 31 viewers Donna Hereford and Shane Brown sent us these images of that flooding at Hwy. 53 at the Stateline Bridge.
The water has begun to dissipate and the car is being towed.
If you are in that area, try your best to avoid it.
Remember to never drive in flooded areas.
