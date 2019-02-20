Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Watch - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Woman rescued in heavy flooding in Ardmore at state line

Flooding in Ardmore. (Photo courtesy of Shane Brown)

Remember to never drive in flooded areas.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 1:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 2:11 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 4 Images

An officer with the Ardmore Police Department dove into this flooded roadway to rescue a woman from her car.

Police say the woman was unharmed.

WAAY 31 viewers Donna Hereford and Shane Brown sent us these images of that flooding at Hwy. 53 at the Stateline Bridge.

The water has begun to dissipate and the car is being towed.

If you are in that area, try your best to avoid it.

Remember to never drive in flooded areas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events