Clear

Heavy damage reported to apartment building in Madison following a fire

The fire happened around 11:30 Sunday morning.

Posted: Nov 28, 2021 10:45 PM
Updated: Nov 28, 2021 10:49 PM
Posted By: Brittany Harry

Madison Fire and Rescue say they were called to the 100 block of Royal Drive around 11:30 Sunday morning for reports of a fire at an apartment complex.

Madison firefighters arrived in about six minutes and had the fire out within 30 minutes. 

At least four apartments were damaged.

Two have pretty heavy damage, according to Madison Fire and Rescue. 

It's unclear at this time what caused the fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

Huntsville fire and Rescue encourage everyone to make sure they have multiple working smoke detectors in their home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events