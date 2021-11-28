Heavy damage reported to apartment building in Madison following a fire

Madison Fire and Rescue say they were called to the 100 block of Royal Drive around 11:30 Sunday morning for reports of a fire at an apartment complex.

Madison firefighters arrived in about six minutes and had the fire out within 30 minutes.

At least four apartments were damaged.

Two have pretty heavy damage, according to Madison Fire and Rescue.

It's unclear at this time what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Huntsville fire and Rescue encourage everyone to make sure they have multiple working smoke detectors in their home.