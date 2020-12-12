Heavy Rain Sunday Evening

Northern Alabama saw 1/4" to 1/2" of rainfall Saturday as a weak cold front essentially dissipated as it moved east of our region. Temperatures were mild into the low to mid 60's or about ten degrees above our average high of 54.

A stronger cold front will move through our area during the afternoon Sunday. The first part of the day will be nice with partly cloudy skies and light southerly breezes. The winds will abruptly shift to the north as the cold front passes by. Winds will be at 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Rain will pick up during the evening and taper down after midnight. Generally 1-2" of rain is expected. There could be a rumble of thunder, but no severe weather is expected. Lows will drop to near 39 by Monday morning.

There will be another chance for rain Tuesday night. At this time, it looks like a light rain scenario, with most totals around 1/4" or less. Tuesday and Wednesday will be our warmest days this week as highs near 50.