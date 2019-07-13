Heaviest rain from Barry stays west of the Valley

Expect another round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Recent data has shifted the better rain chances further west Sunday and Monday. Many areas in the Valley will likely even remain dry. With drier conditions now forecast for Sunday afternoon, highs may reach 90 for some areas.
The other big story for the week ahead will be a strong high pressure system setting up just to our north. This will allow for highs to return to the mid 90s by the end of the workweek. Combined with the humidity, heat index values will be back above 100 degrees for the 2nd half of the week.
