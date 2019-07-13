Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Heaviest rain from Barry stays west of the Valley

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday but many areas will remain dry. Highest flood threat will be west of the Valley the next few days.

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 9:34 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Expect another round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.  Recent data has shifted the better rain chances further west Sunday and Monday.  Many areas in the Valley will likely even remain dry.  With drier conditions now forecast for Sunday afternoon, highs may reach 90 for some areas.

The other big story for the week ahead will be a strong high pressure system setting up just to our north.  This will allow for highs to return to the mid 90s by the end of the workweek.  Combined with the humidity, heat index values will be back above 100 degrees for the 2nd half of the week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events