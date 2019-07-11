Heatwave has Muscle Shoals AC repair companies working around the clock

The heatwave has air conditioners working overtime and repair companies working around the clock.

WAAY 31 spent the day with a crew in Muscle Shoals that showed us what to look for before an AC goes out.

The guys of Fuller Heating and Air Conditioning said even though this rain is starting to cool things off a little bit, they are still getting about 150 calls a day for broken air conditioning units.

"They are completely out, no cooling at all and houses getting 80 to 85 degrees," said Matt Johnson, the service manager.

Johnson has been in the air conditioning business for 25 years. He says he's been busy this week with the heat index reaching above 100 degrees in the Shoals.

"Our technicians have been working 60, 70, to 80 hours a week and they are relentless. They care about the people they work for and we want to get them taken care of," he said.

Johnson said because the heat can be dangerous for the elderly and children, they go to those calls first.

"We prioritize based on the conditions of the homes and the people that live in them," he said. "If they have children or the elderly when you're in a house that's 85 degrees, it's hard to breathe and be comfortable in, so we do our best to get there as fast as we can."

We went on a call with Johnson and his crew. He explained the best way to keep your AC unit going is to make sure there are no plants blocking these coils.

"As you can see, we have vegetation growing around it. It's causing the unit to not be able to breath properly, so we will have to get that cleared out because you need about a four foot clearance and the debris has gotten up in the condenser coil and it's stopped it up, so he's using a chemical that we spray on it that cleans it out and boils all the stuff out of it. Then we can rinse it away," Johnson said.

Johnson said the best way to avoid an AC breakdown in a heatwave is preventative maintenance and cleaning the systems on an annual basis.

Johnson said if you see condensation on your AC unit, it's actually a good thing. That means it's working properly.