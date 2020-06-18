Heating up as summer approaches

The wind begins to shift Friday, bringing up both the temperatures and humidity. Tonight, it stays partly cloudy and lows will still drop to the lower 60s. Friday afternoon, while it's a few degrees hotter than the past few days, it'll actually be nearly right on average for this point in the season. A isolated shower or storm is still possible during the afternoon.

For the weekend, it's a touch hotter. Expect highs near 90 for both Saturday and Father's Day on Sunday. Storm chances are isolated Sunday afternoon, but more widespread starting Monday. An approaching cold front will increase the coverage of showers and storms by late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Some data sources indicate the front basically stalling out very close to the Tennessee Valley, which would keep rain chances in play through at least Thursday.Right now, about an inch of rain is expected through next week, with higher rain totals within any thunderstorms. Highs drop a bit due to the cloud cover and cold front, into the lower 80s by midweek. Don't expect a "cool down," though. Humidity will keep it feeling uncomfortable.