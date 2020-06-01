Heating Up This Week

The weather is currently living up to both of those. For North Alabama, temperatures are near 90 starting Tuesday...we'll be there each afternoon this weekend into next week. There's also activity in the tropics. Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bay of Campeche and is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Cristobal in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Aside from the chance for afternoon storms this week, our weather is relatively quiet and overall summer-like. The best shots at rain are Thursday and Friday , although an isolated shower or storm isn't impossible the rest of the week and the weekend. Lows increase to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with highs hovering around 90.

In regard to what's expect to be Cristobal, many data sources keep the center of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche through Friday before it makes a turn northward into the central Gulf. There is much uncertainty in the exact forecast track, so if you've got beach plans this weekend or early next week, you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast.