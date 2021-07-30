Heat wave peaks Friday, storm coverage increases through weekend

Friday is still dangerously hot with another Heat Advisory but you'll notice some differences too. Today comes with more cloud cover than the last few days and a chance of a few pop-up storms during the afternoon and evening. A front draped across Tennessee is tossing cloud cover into North Alabama this morning but some clearing into the afternoon will allow for enough sun to reach the mid-90s.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible late in the afternoon, too. Regardless, temperatures remain hot with highs back to the mid to upper 90s, leading to dangerous heat index values and another Heat Advisory.

For Saturday, that same front will still be close enough to create the possibility for an isolated afternoon or evening storm. The heat and humidity continue as well, but that front dips southward Sunday, leading to widespread scattered showers and storms and a big drop in temperatures to close out the weekend. This front is slow moving, so lingering showers and storms look to last into Monday as well. In the wake of this front, next week remains quite a bit cooler and o with isolated storms and highs in the 80s.