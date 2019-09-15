Heat wave continues to start the new work week

The broken record of mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures will continue to kick off the new work week. High temperatures through Wednesday will stay in the mid 90s with some spots reaching the upper 90s on each of those days. We do a get a small reprieve in the heat by Thursday, with temperatures dropping into the low 90s and upper 80s for Thursday, Friday, and the upcoming weekend. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 60s through Thursday morning before dropping closer to normal in the low to mid 60s by the weekend. There are no rain chances in the forecast for the next seven days.

It goes without saying that we have been very dry here in north Alabama in recent weeks. To put it in perspective, Huntsville had only measured 0.27 inches of rain through the first half of September, close to 1.5 inches below our normal September rainfall through the 15th day of the month. Drought conditions will continue to worsen in coming days over Sand Mountain and likely expand in coverage across much of north Alabama. The warm pattern will also continue, with little relief in sight from the highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Our average high and low temperature here in Huntsville for September 15 is 85 and 63 degrees. High temperatures will remain at least 5 to 10 degrees above normal through the next 10 days.