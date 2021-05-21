Heat wave builds into North Alabama this weekend

For the 4th day in a row North Alabama is dealing with gusty southeast winds.

Friday's peak gusts should be lower than the last few days but gusts to 25 mph will be possible through about lunchtime today.

Other than the winds today(which subside through this afternoon) Friday afternoon will be a nice finish to the workweek.

Highs top out in the upper-80s today under mostly sunny skies but the humidity remains low.

The much advertised first heat wave of the year is still expected this weekend through the middle of next week. Sunday's highs will climb to the mid-90s for some areas. This will put record highs in reach for some of the hot spots. Mid-90s will continue through Wednesday.

Rain chances remain limited the next 7 days.