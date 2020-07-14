Heat sets in Tuesday

Less fog and low clouds Tuesday morning means a quicker warm up into the afternoon for North Alabama. Today stays mostly sunny through late afternoon with widespread low 90s and isolated mid 90s. Humidity will not be oppressive but high enough for some heat index to top out in the upper 90s for some Tuesday.

By Wednesday, our winds shift from the northwest to the southwest, ushering in more humidity and more moisture to the region. Highs surge into the mid 90s each day Wednesday through Friday. The humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits each afternoon. Heat index values as high as 105 degrees could prompt our first Heat Advisory of the summer for North Alabama. Be sure to stay cool, stay hydrated, and take plenty of breaks in the shade if you plan on being outside for long periods late week. The added humidity will also bring back daily chances for showers and storms each afternoon as well, with the most widespread chances holding off until next weekend.