Heat, scattered storms continue Sunday

It's been a typical summer Saturday across the Tennessee Valley, with scattered storms dotting the radar throughout the afternoon. As with the last several days, these showers and storms will fade away with the loss of daytime heating, eventually clearing out this evening. Some patchy fog is possible overnight with calm winds and the abundance of humidity in the area. Fog is more likely in areas that dealt with showers and storms this afternoon. If you are traveling overnight or early tomorrow morning, be sure to turn on your fog lights and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

Sunday looks like a repeat of the last several days, but shower and storm coverage will be more widespread. As with any stronger storm we have seen recently, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the primary concerns. Shower and storm chances become more scattered heading into the first week of school for most kids across the Valley. While no day is a washout next week, scattered storms are possible with afternoon heating each day. The driest day looks to be Tuesday. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with the humidity making it feel more like the upper 90s.