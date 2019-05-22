Heat ramps up to close out the week

AC units are humming across the Tennessee Valley again today. They won't be getting much of a break by Memorial Day, when temperatures are forecast to at least tie previous records.

For Thursday, temperatures start in the mid to upper 60s and quickly warm to the lower 90s. It's within range of the record, but we should stay just a few degree shy . However, starting Saturday, forecast highs are hotter than the previous records through early next week. With dewpoints increasing, the heat index values will likely approach the triple digit mark. You'll need to really stay hydrated and regularly reapply sunscreen if you're going to be on the water at any point in the next several days.

Rain chances are nearly non-existent. A pop up storm is possible Friday, but at not point in the next 7 days does the chance for rain exceed 10%.