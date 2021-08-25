Heat peaks Wednesday, storm chances ramp up rest of week

The fog lifts quickly this morning and the sunny skies once again allow for a rapid warm up into the afternoon. It will feel uncomfortably hot even before lunchtime and by mid afternoon the 90s and humidity will make it feel like 100+. An isolated shower or storm is possible today, mostly in Sand Mountain. Expect a much higher coverage of storms by Thursday.

With more widespread storms expected to end the week, it won’t be getting quite as hot during the afternoons. Highs drop to the upper 80s starting Thursday, lasting through the weekend. Rain chances remain somewhat elevated both Saturday and Sunday. With a more active pattern beginning to take shape once again, we’ll need to keep an eye on the threat for flooding if the ground starts to become saturated.