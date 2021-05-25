Heat peaks Tuesday, storm chances return to north Alabama Wednesday

North Alabama is seeing partly sunny skies this morning but these mostly high clouds are not slowing down temperatures from rapidly climbing Tuesday. Highs will not be record breaking today, most will top out 3-5 degrees shy of records. Huntsville records for example the next few days are 97, 97 and 99 degrees. However it will still be hot enough to stress folks this early in the season.

We stay dry today but enough moisture from out of the Gulf returns Wednesday to allow for isolated to scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Some of these could impact the Trash Pandas at Toyota Field but coverage and chances will drop through the evening as we lose the heat of the day.

Isolated to scattered storms are expect again Thursday, then activity becomes more widespread by Friday with a cold front sweeping across the region. Expect scattered activity with gusty wind and heavy rain with the strongest storms. This cold front is good news for the holiday weekend as temperatures will get knocked down to our seasonal averages - in the mid 80s - through Memorial Day.