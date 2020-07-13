Heat intensifies through the work week

A wind shift Sunday evening brought a temporary end to the storms a slightly lower temperatures to start the work week. The brief relief from the storms and heat comes to an end soon, though. In the meantime, we'll have a clear sky overnight with lows in the upper 60s. It stays sunny Tuesday as highs reach the lower 90s.

By Wednesday, our winds shift from the northwest to the southwest, ushering in more humidity and more moisture to the region. Highs surge into the mid 90s each day Wednesday through Friday. The humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits each afternoon. Heat index values as high as 105 degrees could prompt our first Heat Advisory of the summer for North Alabama. Be sure to stay cool, stay hydrated, and take plenty of breaks in the shade if you plan on being outside for long periods late week. The added humidity will also bring back daily chances for showers and storms each afternoon as well, with the most widespread chances holding off until next weekend.