Heat intensifies in the coming days

The hottest stretch of temperatures so far in 2019 await us this week.

Posted: May. 19, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Clouds overspread the Valley on Sunday, but only a few locations, mainly west of I-65, picked up any rain. The gray sky persists Monday morning, then clouds break during the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is still possible tonight and tomorrow, but overall most stay dry. Temperatures are seasonable through Monday. That all changes through the week.

A strong ridge of high pressure centered over the southeast keeps rain at bay, keeps the sky sunny, and allows temperatures to warm into the low to mid 90s as we approach next weekend. It is seems early to experience such heat, that's because it is. The average high for this point in May is 82. Next weekend, we'll be over 10 degrees above average. While it's not likely we'll tie or break any records, we'll certainly be within shouting distance of records that were set back in the 1920s heading into Memorial Day Weekend.

