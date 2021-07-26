Heat index values near dangerous level mid-week

Lows tonight only dip to the low to mid 70s and for Tuesday, it's pretty much more of the same. It won't be quite as hot, but scattered storms develop in the afternoon heat and the humidity will once again make it feel like it's hotter than 100°.

As storm coverage starts to decrease mid-week, the temperatures are on their way up. With plenty of moisture still in the air, "feels like" temperatures will be back into the lower triple digits again, likely hot enough to warrant a Heat Advisory. In fact, it looks like Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the summer so far. By the weekend, scattered storms are back in the forecast and temperatures won't be quite as unbearable.