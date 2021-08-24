Heat index in the triple digits Tuesday

Mostly sunny skies allows temperatures to heat back up to the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon. The humidity means it'll be feeling more like the triple digits with some hot spots approaching 105° for a heat index.

Storms aren't really a factor in our forecast until some moisture creeps in from the southeast Wednesday but it's not until Thursday that coverage and chances pick up for all of north Alabama.

The details of the forecast are a bit murkier by the weekend, but at this point you can at least expect scattered storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.