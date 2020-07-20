Heat, humidity, and storms remain fixtures in the forecast

It's to be expected though, as this is pretty much our typical summertime pattern. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s, then scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. This is the trend that holds through as least the work week.

Tonight, any lingering storms fade after sunset and we'll be left with a partly cloudy sky. Some patchy fog is possible late, especially in those locations that saw rain earlier today. Lows will be in the mid 70s to start Tuesday morning and highs will reach the mid 90s during the afternoon. With the humidity, it'll feel as hot at 100° up to 105° at times. Scattered storms are most likely in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday's weather looks nearly identical, but storm chances should dwindle a bit as the weekend approaches. Highs hold steady in the 90s for the next several days.