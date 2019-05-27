Clear
Heat eases slightly later this week

Unseasonably hot temperatures persists for the next several days...

Posted: May. 27, 2019 6:45 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The holiday weekend may be coming to an end, but the heat will persist into the work week. For Tuesday, we'll see a good mix of clouds and sun with the slightest chance for a stray shower or storm. Temperatures will be well above average, topping out in the mid 90s...again. Expect more of the same Wednesday before an ease in the heat starts to take shape toward the end of the week.

As the ridge of high pressure in control across the southeast starts to weaken and shift farther east, a very small rain chance enters our forecast. Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday and again Sunday and Monday. Highs drop to close to 90° by the weekend as well. Don't expect much in the way of measurable rain. Most locations won't pick up more than a tenth of an inch of rain in the next 7 days.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
