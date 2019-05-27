Heat eases slightly later this week

The holiday weekend may be coming to an end, but the heat will persist into the work week. For Tuesday, we'll see a good mix of clouds and sun with the slightest chance for a stray shower or storm. Temperatures will be well above average, topping out in the mid 90s...again. Expect more of the same Wednesday before an ease in the heat starts to take shape toward the end of the week.

As the ridge of high pressure in control across the southeast starts to weaken and shift farther east, a very small rain chance enters our forecast. Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday and again Sunday and Monday. Highs drop to close to 90° by the weekend as well. Don't expect much in the way of measurable rain. Most locations won't pick up more than a tenth of an inch of rain in the next 7 days.