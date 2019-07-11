Heat eases and rain increases

As the weekend approaches, all signs point to weather that is far from idyllic for outdoor plans. Off and on rain and storms will become widespread across the region. Rain totals will depend on the exact track of Barry once the remnants move inland, and at this point, the Valley is forecast to receive 2 to 6 inches of rain. The highest amounts will occur farther west through the Shoals, but as mentioned, if the track shifts a bit east, it would bring higher totals to north central Alabama as well.

While this won't be perfect lake or pool weather in the coming days, the heat wave is finally over. With help from a weak cold front and an increase in rain and cloud cover, temperatures will be seasonable Friday and even below average through early next week. That means highs in the mid 80s! Rain coverage should wane by Wednesday and Thursday, but until then, you'll need to watch the radar closely if you've got any outdoor plans.