Heat continues Sunday for the Tennessee Valley

Afternoon highs will once again warm to or above record highs Sunday afternoon in the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: May. 25, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Sunday will once again warm to the mid 90s in the Tennessee Valley.  Even some isolated upper 90s will be possible through the middle of next week. Records highs may be tied or broken each day through next Wednesday. Highs will fall back closer to 90 by next Thursday which will be well below any records in the Valley.

Afternoon heating will lead to some instability which could spark a few isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm today through Wednesday. However, most if not all areas will remain dry this holiday weekend and into next Wednesday.

A weakening cold front will arrive by next Thursday which will drop highs and increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

