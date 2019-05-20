Heat builds by Memorial Day Weekend

Storms in the Plains prompted dozens of storm reports, including over a dozen tornado reports alone. For the Tennessee Valley, it has been a warm, quiet day in late May. Thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure in control over the southeast, the pattern will continue as such. However, heat will be intensifying under the high pressure dome and by the weekend, record high temperatures are likely in Huntsville.

For comparison, the average high for this point in late May is the low to mid 80s. Forecast highs are in the mid 90s starting Friday, lasting through at least Memorial Day. Some data suggests the brutal heat lasts for as much as two weeks. Although a pop up storm here and there is possible, there is no appreciable chance of rain at any point in the next 7 to 10 days. With heat index values approaching the triple digits by the weekend, now is the time to give the AC a tune up. One positive? Mid 90s make for great weather to hit the lake and pool.