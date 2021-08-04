Heat building back in but rain chances stay low

All in all, it has been another great early August day across North Alabama. Temperatures reached the mid 80s today, but the lack of humidity and mostly sunny skies made for a great day to be outside. Having said that, a stray shower may pop up over Sand Mountain through sunset this evening. We stay dry overnight with comfortable temperatures in the mid 60s when we wake up Thursday morning. Thursday looks to be a near carbon copy of today. We'll keep a small shower chance in the forecast tomorrow afternoon for areas east of I-65. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 80s.

The return of summertime heat and humidity is upon us just in time for the weekend. Temperatures are back to near 90 Saturday then into the mid 90s by Sunday. Rain chances are still low, but isolated showers and storms will be possible through early next week. Coverage of showers and storms increases by the middle of next week. It's a little too early for specifics as to whether or not we will see dangerous heat like we saw last week, but heat index values near 100 will certainly be possible by Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, North Alabama will continue to see haze thanks to smoke from the western wildfires. We are not too concerned about poor air quality at this time as most areas are in the Moderate air quality category. We do not start to become concerned about air quality issues until we reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Nonetheless, hazy conditions will prevail for the foreseeable future.