Heat and humidity slowly return to start the new week

We hope you have had a wonderful 4th of July! It sure has been another beautiful day in North Alabama. Although temperatures were seasonably warm in the mid to upper 80s today, the absence of humidity still made it feel pretty comfortable to be outside. Today's warm up came after a nearly record cold start this morning. We bottomed out at 59 degrees in Huntsville, which is tied for the 3rd coldest start to the 4th of July on record! Mild conditions continue for fireworks this evening as we fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows are a few degrees warmer than last night in the mid 60s.

Heat continues to build in Monday as highs climb into the low 90s. The humidity also starts to creep back in as high pressure weakens and a southerly flow pumps in Gulf moisture once again. We're dry Monday, but low chances for pop up showers and storms return Tuesday. As the heat and humidity becomes more dominant, a summertime pattern returns. Expect daily chances for showers and storms into next weekend, peaking each afternoon. The best coverage of rain looks to be Thursday and Friday. High temperatures through the week reach the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, there are no major changes to Tropical Storm Elsa today. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has Elsa centered between Jamaica and southern Cuba, still packing 60 MPH sustained winds. The forecast track still keeps Elsa as a tropical storm that rides along the Florida peninsula this week, making landfall near Tampa late Tuesday night or early Wednesday before progressing northeast through the Carolinas Wednesday and early Thursday. North Alabama will see no direct impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa, but stay weather aware if you have any travel plans to Florida this week.