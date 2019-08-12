Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts

Heat Advisory today and Tuesday

Dangerous heat to start the workweek for the Tennessee Valley. Heat index values between 105 and 110 Monday and Tuesday.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 7:51 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s combined with humidity will give the Tennessee Valley heat index values at or above 105° Monday and Tuesday.   Heat Advisories have been issued for both afternoons for most of the Valley.

Expect dry conditions Monday but the chance for thunderstorms returns by the late afternoon and into the evening on Tuesday.  Some thunderstorms Tuesday may produce gusty damaging winds.  Highest threat for stronger thunderstorms will be east of I-65 and closer to Sand Mountain Tuesday evening.  

Temperatures will drop to the low 90s by Wednesday but heat index values will still warm to near 100° by the mid afternoon.  Expect slightly warmer conditions heading into this weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events