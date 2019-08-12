Heat Advisory today and Tuesday

Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s combined with humidity will give the Tennessee Valley heat index values at or above 105° Monday and Tuesday. Heat Advisories have been issued for both afternoons for most of the Valley.

Expect dry conditions Monday but the chance for thunderstorms returns by the late afternoon and into the evening on Tuesday. Some thunderstorms Tuesday may produce gusty damaging winds. Highest threat for stronger thunderstorms will be east of I-65 and closer to Sand Mountain Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will drop to the low 90s by Wednesday but heat index values will still warm to near 100° by the mid afternoon. Expect slightly warmer conditions heading into this weekend.