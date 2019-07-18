Clear

Heat Advisory issued for the Tennessee Valley

Afternoon highs will warm to the low to mid 90s Thursday but it will feel more like 105. More showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 7:57 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Heavy rain early Thursday morning prompted more Flash Flood Warnings for parts of the Tennessee Valley.  Some areas closer to northern Lawrence County received nearly 5 inches of rain in less than 4 hours.  

Once we heat back up in the late morning hours and into this afternoon more pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible.  Coverage will be less than Wednesday but periods of heavy rain are still possible.

The other big story today through this weekend will be the heat.  Afternoon highs will warm to the low to mid 90s each afternoon but combined with the humidity, heat index values will be closer to 105°.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events