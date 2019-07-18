Heat Advisory issued for the Tennessee Valley

Heavy rain early Thursday morning prompted more Flash Flood Warnings for parts of the Tennessee Valley. Some areas closer to northern Lawrence County received nearly 5 inches of rain in less than 4 hours.

Once we heat back up in the late morning hours and into this afternoon more pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Coverage will be less than Wednesday but periods of heavy rain are still possible.

The other big story today through this weekend will be the heat. Afternoon highs will warm to the low to mid 90s each afternoon but combined with the humidity, heat index values will be closer to 105°.