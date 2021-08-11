Heat Advisory issued for Wednesday, monitoring Tropical Storm Fred

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of North Alabama (spare Jackson and DeKalb Counties) beginning at 11 AM Wednesday for dangerous heat and humidity. Heat Index values will peak at or above 105 for several hours this afternoon. This stagnant pattern lingers all workweek and the reason why another Heat Advisory has already been issued for Thursday.

It's easier said than done, but you'll want to limit your time outdoors during those hours and give yourself frequent breaks to get a chance to cool off. On top of the dangerous heat Wednesday, expect another round of isolated to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening.

Things look to get a little more active by the weekend. A cold front will be pushing southward away from the Ohio Valley, potentially leading to an increase in storm coverage over our area. Regardless, conditions stay seasonable and muggy all the way into next week.

Tropical Storm Fred is also being monitored closely as some data sources bring it onshore along the west coast of Florida or Florida Panhandle late in the weekend. Depending on its exact path, we face potential impacts in North Alabama. Just know that we're watching it, but it's much too early for any exact forecast at this time.