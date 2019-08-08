Heat Advisory for parts of the Valley Thursday

Dense morning fog will continue to clear out in the Tennessee Valley Thursday morning. Mostly sunny skies will allow for a quick warm up which will help to destabilize the atmosphere. There will be enough instability to get storms going this afternoon but coverage will be focused further south than what we saw Wednesday.

Highs in the low to even mid 90s will bring triple digits heat index values to the Tennessee Valley. For areas west of I-65 heat index values will be closer to 105° which is why the NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for this afternoon and early evening.

Thunderstorm coverage will pick back up Friday with widespread storms expected in the Valley. Storm chances and coverage will drop slightly Saturday and Sunday.