Heat Advisory for most of the Valley Monday

The first of three dangerously hot days is underway across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures have topped out in the mid 90s with it feeling more like the lower triple digits in some locations. Unfortunately, the heat only gets worse for Monday and Tuesday. A Heat Advisory has been issued for all counties in the WAAY 31 coverage area with the exception of Jackson and DeKalb Counties for heat index values of 105 or higher beginning at 1 PM Monday afternoon and lasting until 6 PM Monday evening. Most of the Valley will have temperatures into the mid 90s on Monday, with feels like temperatures peaking anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees during the afternoon.

The most dangerous heat will arrive Tuesday. Actual temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the mid and upper 90s, with some locations potentially getting close to the 100 degree mark. Feels like temperatures could exceed 110 degrees in some locations. A Heat Advisory will likely be needed again on Tuesday, but an upgrade to an Excessive Heat Warning is certainly possible. We are accustomed to the summer heat in the Valley, but it is pretty rare to have feels like temperatures near 110 even in August. With that in mind, please be sure to use extra caution for any outdoor activities or after-school practices Monday and Tuesday. Limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks in cool, shaded, or air-conditioned areas. Be sure to check on your pets and your neighbors as well.

Relief finally arrives Tuesday evening with a cold front bringing in showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Temperatures will drop back to normal for this time of year, with highs in the low 90s for the second half of the work week. Even though we dry out for Thursday and Friday, the heat will not be as extreme as it will be on Monday and Tuesday.