Heat Advisory issued for Tuesday Afternoon

Heat Advisory criteria for the Tennessee Valley is a heat index value at or above 105°. We expect to see several hours of heat index values around 105 degrees this afternoon.

There will also be enough instability in place for a stray shower or thunderstorms through the early evening hours. Most if not all areas will remain dry Tuesday. Afternoon highs will drop slightly Wednesday and Thursday but it will still be very hot with heat index values in the triple digits.

The other big story this week will be a potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Most data has what could possible be Barry moving west through the end of the workweek. Most data has the system landfalling closer to Louisiana but we will need to watch the track closely. Any track further east would bring more rain to the Tennessee Valley.