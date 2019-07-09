Heat Advisory again Wednesday due to persistent heat

As we're getting into the thick of summer, the heat is intensifying accordingly. For Wednesday, another HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for our central and western counties. This includes Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Limestone, Lawrence, Madison, and Morgan Counties. It starts at noon again and will be in effect until 7 PM Wednesday. Actual temperatures return to the mid 90s, but with humidity, it will feel as hot as 107 in some locations.

We are also closely monitoring the Gulf as a disturbance near the Florida panhandle has a 70% chance for tropical development within the next 48 hours. It looks like it will drag westward just offshore, eventually moving inland near Louisiana and Texas. Regardless of wind impact right now, at a minimum, the system will bring the potential for very heavy rain along the northern Gulf through the weekend.