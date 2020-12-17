Heart of the Valley YMCA in Huntsville receives $2 million donation

The Heart of the Valley YMCA received $2 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Scott, who used to be married to Amazon's CEO, Jeff Bezos, recently donated more than $4 billion to 384 organizations across the country.

Board and staff members at the YMCA are currently deciding where to put that money, but some of it will go to community programs, rural feeding sites, childcare and summer learning programs.

"MacKenzie Scott's gift is really going to allow us over the next six to nine months, through next year, the opportunity to continue meeting the needs of those most underserved in this town, those most in need,” said Jerry Courtney, president of Heart of the Valley YMCA.

He said this donation is going to cover a lot of money lost from decreased membership due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Learn more about the gift here.