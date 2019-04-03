Hearing underway for Huntsville police officer charged with murder

An immunity hearing is underway Wednesday for Huntsville Police Department Officer William Benjamin “Ben” Darby.

Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Parker, 49, in April 2018 after the two were in a standoff. Police say Parker was holding a gun and threatened to kill himself. According to Police Chief Mark McMurray, Darby only fired after Parker refused to drop his weapon.

Today’s hearing is to determine whether or not Darby, a police officer since 2016, acted in self-defense or if the case needs to move forward to a jury trial.

Testifying on the stand Wednesday, Darby said he was on the way to his precinct to download a video from a previous call when he heard concern in an officer’s voice over the radio.

He said he looked up the call because the other officer was asking how many officers were en route.

Darby said the call details said an individual called police saying he was going to blow his brains out

He said he was in the area and concerned so he turned his car around and headed toward the scene.

Darby said he was worried it was going to be an ambush.

After he arrived, Darby said he found a female officer not following procedure. He said he thought about trying to remove the female officer from the house but she seemed like she was in distress. He said it didn't think it was a good idea to remove her because he was afraid she would accidentally shoot herself or him because she was in distress

Darby said he also didn't want to do that because he thought it would give Parker an opportunity to shoot them because they wouldn't be giving him attention.

The defense’s first two witnesses Wednesday talked about officer reaction time in situations such as this and training.

One testified that a suspect can move from a weapon at their head to pulling the trigger in 3/10 of a second. Then added that it takes an officer 54 hundreths of a second for an officer to react with his weapon drawn.

Officers in a high-stress situation would be focused intently on the suspect and their weapon along with moving arms, according to testimony.

