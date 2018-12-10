Clear
Hearing set for man seeking appeal in Auburn student slaying

Lockhart was sentenced in 2011 to death by lethal injection for the 2008 slaying of 18-year-old Lauren Burk, of Marietta, Georgia.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 1:02 PM
Posted By: AP

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A hearing has been set for an Alabama man seeking a new trial over his death sentence for kidnapping and killing an Auburn University student.

News outlets report U.S. Army veteran Courtney Lockhart has a Dec. 17 hearing in Opelika, Alabama, prompted by a 2015 appeal request. Lockhart was sentenced in 2011 to death by lethal injection for the 2008 slaying of 18-year-old Lauren Burk, of Marietta, Georgia.

Burk was kidnapped at gunpoint, forced into a car and made to strip naked. She later leapt from the moving car and was shot in the back. She died at a hospital.

Lockhart's filing says he has post-traumatic stress disorder and his defense attorney at the time failed to present evidence of his trauma and how it influenced the shooting.

