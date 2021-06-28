Hearing set for Madison man charged in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

A Madison man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot will have a preliminary hearing before a federal judge in September.

Dillon Herrington’s hearing is set for Sept. 6 in Washington, D.C.

The 29-year-old was arrested at his home on Gilbert Lane in Madison earlier this month. (Read more HERE)

Pictures of Herrington were included on an FBI document asking for his identity while calling him the MAGA Lumberjack.

Herrington is accused of throwing lumber at officers and assaulting a federal officer.

The nearly three-month delay in holding Herrington’s preliminary hearing will be excluded from calculation under the Speedy Trial Act.