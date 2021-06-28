Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Police: Man charged after pointing gun at officer during arrest Full Story

Hearing set for Madison man charged in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

Nicknamed the MAGA Lumberjack, he is accused of throwing lumber at officers and assaulting a federal officer.

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2021 1:27 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

A Madison man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot will have a preliminary hearing before a federal judge in September.

Dillon Herrington’s hearing is set for Sept. 6 in Washington, D.C.

The 29-year-old was arrested at his home on Gilbert Lane in Madison earlier this month. (Read more HERE)

Pictures of Herrington were included on an FBI document asking for his identity while calling him the MAGA Lumberjack.

Herrington is accused of throwing lumber at officers and assaulting a federal officer.

The nearly three-month delay in holding Herrington’s preliminary hearing will be excluded from calculation under the Speedy Trial Act.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/features/armed-forces-week/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events