Hearing rescheduled for Decatur doctor found guilty of sexual harassment

A hearing to discuss a permanent license suspension for a Decatur doctor found guilty of sexual harassment has been rescheduled.

The hearing now will take place March 29.

In October, the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission ordered the suspension of Dr. Michael Dick’s medical license. The suspension of the license will remain in effect until that date, said E. Wilson Hunter, general counsel for the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners.

A woman says Dick blocked her path out of a room, moving his hands from her shoulders to the back of her neck and then planting a "big nasty kiss" on her cheek.

The suspension means Dick cannot practice medicine at all, including seeing patients or prescribing medications.