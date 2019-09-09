Hearing continued for Limestone County sheriff indicted on theft, ethics charges

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's arraignment hearing has been continued until November 12th.
Blakely's first court appearance was originally slated for September 26th. According to court documents, his attorney needed to push back the hearing due to a previously scheduled conflict.
Blakely faces a 13-count indictment. Most of the charges are felony theft and ethics charges.
