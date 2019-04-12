Clear

Hearing and feeling booms in the Huntsville area today? Here's why

A series of booms began being heard and felt in the Huntsville area about 11 a.m. today.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 12:11 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 12:12 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

According to Redstone Arsenal, the ATF McKinley Range will be having multiple shot until about 1 p.m. today.

