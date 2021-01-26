Healthy unemployment rate in Madison County means businesses are struggling to find employees

Ronnie Brown is a third generation owner of Lee’s Magic Tunnel on Memorial Parkway. He is offering $12 an hour to get a larger staff at his business.

Brown went as far as standing on the corner of Memorial Drive wearing a cardboard sign that said, “Now hiring, Lee’s Magic Tunnel, $12 per hour.”

“I went out on the corner because of frustration,” said Brown.

Brown said he cannot find employees to work at the car wash. He even changed pay from $9 an hour to $12 an hour.

“Huntsville is a thriving city and there are people needing people everywhere,” Brown said.

The unemployment rate in Madison County is the lowest it's been since the pandemic started. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, Madison County has an unemployment rate lower than 3%. In the latest data, Alabama has a 3.9% unemployment rate.

Claire Aiello, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Huntsville Chamber, said, “There are opportunities here for people who want to work.”

A low unemployment rate means that people looking for jobs can find them. Brown has hired eight employees since standing on the side of Memorial Parkway.

Aiello said that Huntsville is targeted to bounce back economically before the rest of the country.