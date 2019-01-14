Healthy Huntsville kicks off as part of statewide program

Healthy Huntsville is kicking off Monday as part of Scale Back Alabama, a free statewide program meant to encourage people to lose weight.

This year, the goal for Healthy Huntsville is for participants to lose 10 pounds by the beginning of April. Those who participate have the chance to win a cash prize. To help with progress, there will be weigh-in stations at multiple locations around the city.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle attended the event and said to be healthy is to be happy.

"You can save on medical costs, which keeps people out of the hospital rooms ... If you're healthy, you're a little bit more productive. You're more productive at home. You're more productive at work," Battle said

A local gym-goer, Phil Landers, said for some people, just getting to the gym is half the battle. He said you don't have to be an expert to go to the gym and to just do something you're comfortable with and do it with people you like.

"Working out, we all enjoy it. We all get a benefit of it," he said. "We're all together at the same time, and I think it just brings the family closer together."