Healthy Huntsville kicks off 2020 Scale Back Alabama

On Tuesday Healthy Huntsville kicked off the 2020 Scale Back Alabama initiative.

Scale Back Alabama encourages teams of two to lose weight from the end of January to the beginning of April. The goal is for each person to lose 10 pounds. Health experts said 36% of Alabama is obese, which means health care will continue to be expensive

"That GPS in our brain when we're sitting there at lunch, we just ignore it and we say, go ahead on and have that pecan pie and it continues to get us in trouble," said Judy Smith, an administrator with the Department of Public Health

Since the first challenge in 2007, Alabamians have lost more than 1 million pounds.

To register your team, visit scalebackalabama.com or download their free app.