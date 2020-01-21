Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Healthy Huntsville kicks off 2020 Scale Back Alabama

Scale Back Alabama encourages team work while promoting a healthy lifestyle and improving quality of life.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 4:05 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

On Tuesday Healthy Huntsville kicked off the 2020 Scale Back Alabama initiative.

Scale Back Alabama encourages teams of two to lose weight from the end of January to the beginning of April. The goal is for each person to lose 10 pounds. Health experts said 36% of Alabama is obese, which means health care will continue to be expensive

"That GPS in our brain when we're sitting there at lunch, we just ignore it and we say, go ahead on and have that pecan pie and it continues to get us in trouble," said Judy Smith, an administrator with the Department of Public Health

Since the first challenge in 2007, Alabamians have lost more than 1 million pounds.

To register your team, visit scalebackalabama.com or download their free app.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events