CDC says parasites in pool water are on the rise

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Cryptosporidium, a parasite found in fecal matter, can live in a pool for up to a week.

Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

A parasite that's common among swimmers is on the rise. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Cryptosporidium, a parasite found in fecal matter, can live in a pool for up to a week. Contaminated pools are the number one source of the parasite. 

"Fear, more for my baby sister than for myself," Mack Crocker, a frequent swimmer, said. 

Crocker is concerned for his 1-year-old sister after hearing crypto infects pool water and can leave people sick. 

"I'm more worried about her, plus we have a bunch of people in the house she could make sick. She is young so her immune system's not as developed," Crocker said.

The CDC says Cryptosporidium outbreaks are up 13% in the last decade. The parasite isn't initially killed by chlorine, and can survive for long periods of time, exposing many people. 

If you are swimming and accidentally drink water from pools, lakes, and rivers, it could put you at risk of being exposed.

The CDC reports stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea and nausea are just some of the symptoms. Right now, there are no reports of outbreaks here in North Alabama. If your child is sick, especially with diarrhea, keep them out of the pool as that is how it spreads. 

