Health officials researching vaccine effectiveness on omicron Covid-19 variant

As concerns about the omicron variant of Covid-19 arise, questions on how currently available vaccines will protect against it are already on the top of health officials' minds.

"By the end of this week at the earliest, we should know more," said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Marrazzo said laboratory testing into how much current Covid vaccines will protect against the new omicron variant has already begun.

Scientist are working "with the virus, the omicron variant, in the lab to see if those antibodies stop the virus in its tracks," she said. "If that happens, it's very, very reassuring, and in fact, it may mean we just need to keep doing what we're doing and just do it stronger and better."

But, health officials say, even with the uncertainty on the vaccines' effectiveness against the new variant, it's still better to be safe than sorry, so get the vaccine and the booster.

Getting "three shots is probably going to be better against omicron, even if it is a little bit resistant to these vaccines, compared to having had only two shots and certainly compared to having only one shot," Marrazzo said.

While the best-case scenario is the vaccines providing the same amount of protection against omicron that they do against the other variants, if it turns out that isn't the case, it is likely that another vaccine will be made to provide better protection.

"No matter what happens, you're going to want to have the option to move forward if this turns out to be bad," Marrazzo said. "How soon will we have that? Probably sometime in 2022."

Though there are still a lot of unknowns right now, health officials say taking the precautions they've promoted for almost two years now — including wearing a mask and maintaining social distance — is the best thing to do until more information becomes available.