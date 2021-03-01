Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama health officials urge people not to coronavirus vaccine shop and just get what they can

Several providers can expect to receive the first doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine some time this week or next week.

Posted: Mar 1, 2021 4:34 PM
Updated: Mar 1, 2021 10:36 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Alabama will receive 40,100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine doses have not arrived to Alabama just yet, but will be delivered directly to providers across the state sometime this week or next week. The new allotment will allow some providers to finally administer coronavirus vaccines for the first time.

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP) FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

"We expect to supply providers who had previously not had vaccines," Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said.

At this time, it's still unclear which providers will get the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine because ADPH does not provide names of entities until those entities have product in hand. The state also does not provide specific information regarding what vaccine a provider has. However, Dr. Landers says the goal is to expand access for those who are eligible.

"At this point, it's expected that providers will remain with the product that they ordered originally," Dr. Landers said.

That means people won't be able to pick and choose which vaccine they want when they go into a clinic.

Johnson and Johnson's vaccine has a lower efficacy rate compared to current vaccines being administered.

Overall, the newly authorized vaccine has a 60% efficacy rate. That's significantly lower compared to Moderna's and Pfizers's roughly 95% efficacy rates. The co-chair for Johnson and Johnson's coronavirus vaccine research says one main reason why there's such a big difference is because of virus variants.

"These studies were done in different times," Dr. Paul Goepfert says.

During the Moderna and Pfizer clinical trials, COVID-19 had not mutated into the variants Johnson and Johnson had to deal with.

"In the US, it showed the highest efficacy for symptomatic COVID infections, which was 72%. The lowest was in South Africa, which is 57%. But, that's the country that had the sort of infamous strain that is partly neutralization resistant against all the vaccines that are currently out there," Dr. Goepfert said.

The single shot could also be a reason behind the lower efficacy rate. However, Dr. Goepfert says when comparing the data dose per dose, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine works just as well as Moderna's and Pfizer's.

Right now, Johnson and Johnson is finishing up enrollment on another clinical study that's looking at the efficacy of the vaccine with two shots instead of one. Dr. Goepfert says if the rate is better, the company will likely recommend that booster shot, but for now, he asks people not to wait to get vaccinated.

"I mean, this vaccine along with Pfizer and Moderna is going to save thousands to hundreds of thousands of lives," Dr. Goepfert said. 

Dr. Landers also urges people to just get the vaccine that's available to them.

"CDC does not have a preference for one vaccine over the other. All the vaccines are efficacious," Dr. Landers said. "Whichever entity you choose to be vaccinated from, you should take the product that entity is offering."

It's unclear when or if Alabama will receive any additional doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 63°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Fort Payne
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 494421

Reported Deaths: 9991
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson711451374
Mobile36184735
Madison32457458
Tuscaloosa24213412
Montgomery22636517
Shelby22020214
Baldwin19790284
Lee14980154
Morgan13693251
Calhoun13307287
Etowah13192320
Marshall11269209
Houston10102261
Elmore9408185
Limestone9376134
Cullman8903181
St. Clair8839224
Lauderdale8601212
DeKalb8465175
Talladega7552164
Walker6538258
Jackson6503103
Autauga630391
Blount6106127
Colbert5993119
Coffee5254102
Dale4648107
Russell405233
Franklin399478
Covington3970106
Chilton3883100
Escambia378172
Tallapoosa3596143
Clarke343753
Chambers3421111
Dallas3412141
Pike293372
Lawrence283684
Marion283495
Winston247368
Bibb245460
Geneva240270
Marengo236557
Pickens224555
Barbour212451
Hale210668
Fayette200957
Butler197566
Henry182641
Cherokee177139
Monroe166339
Randolph163840
Washington156635
Crenshaw145254
Clay145054
Macon142343
Cleburne137841
Lamar133133
Lowndes131251
Wilcox122525
Bullock117136
Conecuh106724
Perry105827
Sumter98632
Coosa89224
Greene88232
Choctaw55123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 776337

Reported Deaths: 11436
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby873161492
Davidson81556869
Knox46018581
Hamilton40396462
Rutherford38385382
Williamson25282203
Sumner21383315
Montgomery17414213
Out of TN1695094
Wilson16423210
Unassigned15587125
Sullivan14346274
Blount14066181
Bradley12918139
Washington12774234
Maury12220163
Sevier12038163
Putnam10603169
Madison10102228
Robertson8962121
Hamblen8023164
Anderson7991157
Greene7294145
Tipton6948103
Coffee6320115
Dickson6228106
Gibson6188141
Cumberland6106121
Carter5974152
McMinn593191
Roane590796
Bedford5797120
Loudon569665
Jefferson5659119
Lawrence556883
Monroe533190
Warren531475
Hawkins525194
Dyer5237101
Franklin473685
Fayette466971
Obion436595
Rhea415173
Lincoln414062
Cocke399093
Cheatham391244
Marshall391156
Campbell380459
Weakley378959
Giles373896
Henderson361973
Carroll348981
Hardeman338564
White338266
Macon336573
Hardin331063
Lauderdale309242
Henry300975
Marion294144
Scott287644
Wayne287130
Overton284857
Claiborne279768
McNairy267853
DeKalb265549
Hickman265141
Haywood264860
Smith256036
Grainger243146
Trousdale239022
Morgan229738
Fentress229344
Johnson216338
Chester201748
Bledsoe200210
Crockett197247
Unicoi180547
Polk176522
Cannon175029
Union172233
Grundy168630
Lake167826
Sequatchie156027
Decatur153937
Humphreys153721
Benton151039
Lewis147025
Meigs126621
Jackson125234
Stewart123624
Clay107130
Perry103327
Houston102932
Moore94416
Van Buren79520
Pickett74623
Hancock49512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events