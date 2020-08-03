Peditrician stresses importance of back to school vaccinations admist coronavirus

Even though all eyes are on the coronavirus this year, health officials are reminding you not to forget about the measles and mumps.

Back to school immunizations are still required and Madison County's Health officer said vaccination numbers are down.

"There are so many diseases now that we have been able to significantly reduce eliminate primarily in the united states as a result of vaccination," Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Health Department said.

Landers knows first-hand the importance of pediatric health. She is a pediatrician herself. She said so far, only half the number of infants, toddlers, and teens have been vaccinated compared to last summer.

"Right now, in COVID 19, we really cannot afford to have outbreaks of diseases that we can prevent with vaccines," Landers said.

She understands parents may be hesitant to go to a doctor's office out of safety concerns. However, she said she is confident physicians are taking the necessary measures to keep the offices sanitized.

"I would urge parents to check with their physicians or check with their health department if they have questions about measures that are in place to keep patients safe, asks those questions," Landers said.

She said just because a kid may not be returning to a school in-person, does not mean they should skip out on any shots.

"We still need to keep our kid's vaccinations up to date, whether or not they are in class," Landers said.

Right now, the Madison County Health Department is providing back to school shots every day this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have insurance, bring it, but is not required.