Health officials investigating Hepatitis A outbreak in North Alabama

On Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced a Hepatitis A outbreak in Jackson County, which may have spread to nearby counties.

A vaccine exists that can reduce the risk of developing Hepatitis A. Health officials say homeless persons, illegal substance users and men with same sex partners are the most at risk to contract Hepatitis A, which can spread easily among unvaccinated persons.

Good hand-washing practices should be observed. Symptoms of Hepatitis A may not appear until 15 to 50 days after exposure and can include fever, headache, fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, dark urine or jaundice, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation, but we need to make sure everyone knows the importance of getting vaccinated and taking health precautions including good hand-washing,” said Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who experiences symptoms should contact a healthcare provider and use measures to prevent spreading the foodborne illness that can last anywhere from a few weeks to several months.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver that is not lifelong like other forms of Hepatitis.