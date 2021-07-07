Alabama health officials concerned with COVID resurgence as hospital numbers rise

Health officials are concerned there will be a Covid-19 resurgence this fall here in Alabama as about 60% of the population remains unvaccinated.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, with the University of Alabama at Birmingham, says we are starting to see a shift in the negative direction when it comes to the coronavirus. She says it isn't a major spike like we saw last summer, but it is concerning considering they aren't doing nearly as much testing as they were this time last year.

Marrazzo says much like in the past, we are starting to see hospitalizations increase as the number of cases go up.

The trend is particularly concerning because if the trend continues, it means the number of deaths due to Covid will also soon increase.

She said they don't want to be alarmists, but with only about a third of the population fully vaccinated in Alabama it is concerning to see this trend take place again.

"We're not seeing the trends that we're talking about in some other states and that is almost certainly due to the protective effect at the herd level at the population level that vaccination has affected. so really remarkable successful campaign that unfortunately has not been replicated in every state especially in the most vulnerable states like alabama which is really what we need to focus on," Marrazzo said.

The president of the Alabama Hospital Association, Don Williamson, said we're seeing about 100 more people hospitalized than we were in June.

When comparing those numbers to the last six months, he said we are still doing much better, but the major reasons we are seeing this increase is due to low vaccination rates among the population and the emergence of the latest Delta Variant strain.

Williamson said getting more people vaccinated is the best way to prevent these numbers from rising.

"There's another chart that I saw this morning that shows a linear correlation between hospitalizations in the state by vaccination. the higher the vaccination rate, the lower the risk of vaccinations. the lower the vaccination rate, the higher the risk of hospitalizations," Williamson said.

Health officials are also concerned with the Delta Variant becoming the more dominant strain.

Marrazzo says the Delta Variant is very contagious which is particularly frightening because people who are infected with the variant can infect other people with only limited contact.

Marrazzo said do say there is somewhat of good news when it comes to the variant, but particulaly for those who are vaccinated.

"In some suggestion in laboratory experiments that that variant may be evolving some of that resistance to the vaccines, but for in general really robust data to say for at least right now if you're vaccinated you should largely be protected against the Delta Variant," she said.

Marrazzo says the way to keep hospital numbers down and the best way to keep things back to mostly normal is to get vaccinated.