Health department study find no cancer cluster at Auburn

Alabama health officials say a study found no evidence of an eye cancer cluster at Auburn University.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 5:26 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama health officials say a study found no evidence of an eye cancer cluster at Auburn University.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that it did not find higher than expected rates of uveal melanoma among former students and university employees.

The study came after a number of cases of the rare cancer were reported among former students.

Justin T. George, director of cancer epidemiology, thanked the university and a cancer survivor who helped connect survivors, for their assistance.

George said cancer registries don't capture where a person attended college. The study was based on cases compiled by survivors

George said even with that limitation researchers are comfortable in the finding. He said the cancer would have to occur in substantially higher numbers to qualify as a cluster.

